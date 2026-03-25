LISTEN: Shakey Graves’ “I Once Was an Ocean”

Shakey Graves is back with new music, releasing his latest single “I Once Was an Ocean,” a haunting and atmospheric preview of his upcoming album Fondness, Etc., due May 15 via Dualtone Records.

The new track leans into a hypnotic, genre-blurring sound, mixing elements of avant-garde folk and restrained indie rock. Inspired in part by Martin Denny—widely known as the father of exotica—the song carries an otherworldly quality, pairing lush instrumentation with a cinematic, almost surreal tone.

“I Once Was an Ocean” also arrives with a striking visualizer that complements the track’s dreamlike feel. The song’s origins trace back to earlier experimental sessions, where Graves explored instrumental compositions inspired by Texas landscapes through an exotica lens. The result is a piece that feels both timeless and deeply rooted in place, drawing on imagery of West Texas terrain that was once submerged beneath ancient seas.

The single follows the release of “Time Flies,” a reimagined take on a song by Frankie Sunswept, featuring a rich string arrangement and intricate guitar work. Both tracks offer an early look at Fondness, Etc., a nine-song collection that reflects on growth, change and the passage of time.

Recorded in his home studio using analog equipment, the album embraces a lo-fi, intimate approach. Graves tracked much of the project live to tape, capturing the raw emotion and spontaneity of each performance. The sessions incorporate a range of textures—from ambient room sounds to vintage instruments, including a storied 1932 Gibson guitar—giving the record a lived-in, almost archival feel.

Best known for his roots as a one-man-band emerging from the Austin scene, Graves has built a loyal following through his inventive songwriting and dynamic live performances. With Fondness, Etc., he returns to a more personal, stripped-back creative process, delivering a project that feels both introspective and sonically adventurous.