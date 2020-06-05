Sturgill Simpson Announces Live Stream From The Ryman

Sturgill Simpson announced he will perform and stream live from world-famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Fans can tune in on Friday, June 5th at 6PM EDT on nugs.tv, the nugs.net YouTube or Facebook channels, as well as the nugs.net apps for AppleTV, iOS, and Android. Additionally, the stream will be simulcast on Simpson’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Sturgill Simpson will use the platform to drive dollars and awareness to The Equity Alliance, Special Forces Foundation, and MusiCares.

Simpson will be joined by a collection of friends and musicians including; fiddler Stuart Duncan, bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Sierra Hull, banjo player Scott Vestal, drummer Miles Miller, and guitarists Tim O’Brien and Mark Howard.

Simpson commented, “I would very much like to offer immense thanks to all my fans for contributing to the DDSS quarantine charity drive. With your unbelievable generosity, we raised over $250,000 for MusiCares Covid-19 Relief, Equity Alliance Nashville Tornado Relief, and the Special Forces Foundation benefitting severely wonder operators fighting the global war on terrorism and the family of those that did not return.”