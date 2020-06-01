WATCH: Charlie Daniels’ “Beau Weevils” Quarantine Jam Session

The Beau Weevils, comprised of Charlie Daniels, James Stroud, Billy Crain and Charlie Hayward, have called upon their famous friends, and a few fans, for a virtual quarantine jam session of their song “Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues.” The tune was originally released on the group’s 2018 project, Beau Weevils — Songs in the Key of E.

Asking their pals to record themselves singing the bluesy track, the Beau Weevils were able to stay “safer at home” and created a cameo-filled music video straight out of the swampy bayou. Guest appearances include ALABAMA’s Randy Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ray Stevens, Larry Gatlin, Crystal Gayle, Rhonda Vincent, Lorrie Morgan, Collin Raye, TG Sheppard and T. Graham Brown. Watch above.

“I still marvel at my son, Charlie Jr., for being able to take all these people, who were in totally different places, record them remotely and put the whole thing together for such a fun video,” says Daniels. “I’m just an analog guy living in a digital world. Thanks to all my friends for helping out.”

Beau Weevils — Songs in the Key of E was released in late 2018 and described by Daniels as “down home, swampy rock meets funk with a little taste of ‘Delta’ type of style.” Download, stream or purchase here.