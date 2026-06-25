Steve Wariner Showcases Another Side of His Creativity

Most fans know Steve Wariner as a GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and one of country music’s most accomplished musicians. This summer, however, visitors to Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center have the opportunity to experience another side of his creative life.

The Flip Side: Paintings by Steve Wariner opened June 21 and continues through July 26, featuring 60 original works created over the past three decades. The collection includes oil paintings, acrylics, watercolors and mixed-media pieces, offering a glimpse into an artistic passion that has quietly accompanied Wariner throughout his music career.

Wariner was on hand during the opening reception to meet visitors and discuss his artwork. He’ll also return to Monthaven for a special Heritage Music Series concert on Thursday, June 25, blending his musical talents with the exhibition.

Painting has long served as a creative outlet for Wariner, who says he paints nearly every day when he’s not preparing for a concert.

“For me, painting has always been a kind of therapy,” Wariner said. “It’s my sanctuary and escape. I’ve been drawing and painting for as long as I’ve been making music. They both go back to the beginning.”

His watercolor paintings feature a loose, expressive style that he describes as “washy,” while his subjects often reflect places he’s visited throughout decades of touring. Rural landscapes, coastal scenes, portraits and guitars appear throughout the collection, along with several deeply personal works inspired by family.

One standout piece, “Us, In Riverwood,” transforms a treasured family photograph into a warm sepia-toned oil painting, showcasing a more intimate side of the artist.

While watercolor was his longtime medium of choice, Wariner began exploring oil painting in 2020. Since then, his artistic interests have expanded to include everything from traditional representational works to abstract compositions and encaustic techniques.

His philosophy on painting closely mirrors his approach to songwriting.

“I learned a long time ago that you have to write 50 songs to get 10 good ones,” Wariner said. “The same is true of painting.”

That willingness to experiment and embrace the creative process is evident throughout the exhibition, where each piece reflects the same artistry and attention to detail that has defined Wariner’s music career.

Housed inside one of Tennessee’s most beautiful antebellum mansions, Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center provides an ideal setting for the exhibition, allowing visitors to experience the work of an artist whose creativity clearly extends far beyond the recording studio.

For longtime Steve Wariner fans, The Flip Side offers an opportunity to discover another dimension of one of country music’s most respected talents.

Check out Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center at 1017 Antebellum Circle Hendersonville, TN 37075.

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