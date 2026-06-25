Dolly Parton Opens Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop

Hundreds of fans, travelers and local residents gathered in Cornersville TN as Dolly Parton officially welcomed guests to Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, a new roadside destination designed to bring a little more Tennessee hospitality to life on the highway.

The celebration drew a large crowd, many hoping to catch a glimpse of the country music icon, who made a surprise appearance to help cut the ribbon and officially open the flagship location. Joining Parton for the ceremony were her longtime manager Danny Nozell and travel stop partner Gregory H. Sachs.

“We built this place for you,” Parton told the crowd. “Whether you’re hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, you’ll find good food, real rest, a little music and people who are genuinely glad you stopped in.”

The new travel stop is more than just a place to fuel up. Visitors spent the day exploring exclusive Dolly merchandise, photo opportunities, specialty food offerings and several attractions created specifically for the Cornersville location.

Among the biggest draws was Butterfly Lullaby (Mountain Gospel), a massive mural created by Southern artist Britt Flood in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Stretching nearly 40 feet wide, the artwork blends the rolling farmland of Middle Tennessee with the peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains, celebrating both the state Dolly calls home and the landscapes that helped shape her life.

Fans also lined up to pose beside a custom-built tour bus display inspired by the buses Parton has traveled in throughout her legendary career.

Food was another major attraction. Guests sampled barbecue from DLY BBQ, grabbed a cup of Dolly’s Cup of Ambition coffee, created in partnership with Community Coffee, and enjoyed the welcoming atmosphere that organizers hope will make the stop a destination rather than simply another exit along the interstate.

Animal lovers also found something to smile about as rescue organization Wags & Walks brought adoptable puppies to the travel stop’s “Doggy Parton” area throughout the day.

Located just off Interstate 65, the Cornersville location serves as the flagship for what is expected to become a larger travel stop brand inspired by Parton’s decades of touring across America. Sachs said the concept grew from conversations with Parton’s team about creating a place that reflects the warmth and hospitality travelers often hope to find but rarely experience on the road.

The grand opening also kicks off a week of festivities leading up to a larger July 3 celebration. Additional events, entertainment and special activities are planned throughout the week as visitors continue discovering one of Tennessee’s newest roadside attractions.

For travelers heading through Middle Tennessee this summer, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop offers plenty of reasons to pull off the interstate—and maybe stay a little longer than planned.

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