LISTEN: Miranda Lambert Unveils “Sunset Marquis” Ahead Of Crisco

Miranda Lambert is giving fans another preview of her upcoming album Crisco with the release of “Sunset Marquis,” a breezy new track inspired by one of Hollywood’s most legendary hotels.

The song, available now, is the latest offering from Lambert’s highly anticipated album, due October 2 via MCA.

Co-written by Lambert, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Waylon Payne and Ashley Monroe, “Sunset Marquis” pays tribute to the famed Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood, a longtime retreat for musicians, actors and artists. Wrapped in a laid-back, ’70s-inspired groove, the song captures the spirit of the iconic hideaway where creativity and unforgettable memories have flourished for decades.

“I’ve been staying at the Sunset Marquis for close to 20 years,” Lambert said. “Every time I’m there, you never know who you’re going to run into or what kind of memories you’re going to make. It has this timeless energy that feels like stepping into another era. When we wrote this song, I wanted listeners to be able to close their eyes and feel like they were there with us.”

The release is accompanied by a colorful visualizer featuring Lambert in a vintage-inspired setting complete with a classic red convertible and glowing neon lights, capturing the nostalgic vibe of the song.

Fans will also hear “Sunset Marquis” in the upcoming documentary If These Walls Could Rock, which begins streaming August 14.

The new track joins previously released songs “Crisco,” “Till The Going’s Gone,” and the GRAMMY-nominated duet “A Song To Sing” featuring Chris Stapleton as previews of Lambert’s first new album since 2024.

Produced by Lambert and Jesse Frasure, Crisco finds the Texas native embracing country music’s longtime connection with disco while blending classic storytelling, honky-tonk attitude and a fresh musical approach. Across 12 songs, Lambert explores themes of love, heartbreak, adventure and self-discovery, showcasing the many sides of one of country music’s most celebrated artists.

Crisco Track List

Snakeskin Boots Crisco Cowgirl Curtsy Two Things Can Be True Cuttin’ Onions Till The Going’s Gone To Everything Whiskey Business Right Where We Left It A Song To Sing (with Chris Stapleton) I’ll Have To Say I Love You In A Song Sunset Marquis

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