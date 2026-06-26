LISTEN: Carter Faith and Wyatt Flores Team Up for New Duet

Two of country music’s fastest-rising artists have joined forces for a standout new collaboration.

Carter Faith and Wyatt Flores have released “Nothin’ Better To Do,” a heartfelt duet available now via MCA and Gatsby Records. The song pairs Faith’s smooth, expressive vocals with Flores’ unmistakable grit, creating a natural musical partnership that feels equally rooted in traditional country storytelling and modern authenticity.

Written by Faith alongside Shane McAnally and Tofer Brown, the song came together after Faith invited Flores to lend his voice to the track. The result is a compelling duet that showcases the chemistry between two of the genre’s brightest young stars.

“Nothin’ Better To Do” serves as the latest preview of Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe edition of Faith’s acclaimed debut album Cherry Valley, arriving July 24. The expanded release adds five new songs to the project that helped establish the North Carolina native as one of country music’s most promising singer-songwriters.

Faith has enjoyed a breakout year following Cherry Valley, which earned an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year. The recognition marked the first time in a decade that a debut album received a nomination in the category, following Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

The singer-songwriter is also spending much of the year on the road, opening stadium shows for Post Malone while also joining select dates with Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey.

Released last year, Cherry Valley received widespread critical acclaim, with praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR Music and several other national outlets for its honest songwriting and fresh take on country music.

Flores is equally in the midst of a career-defining year. Fresh off of his Bonnaroo performance, the Oklahoma native is preparing to release his sophomore album, Scared of Heights, on July 31. Produced by Charlie Handsome, Jacob “JKash” Hindlin and Gian Stone, the project expands Flores’ sound with early-2000s rock and pop influences while maintaining the raw, emotionally honest songwriting that has quickly earned him a devoted fanbase.

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