CONCERT REVIEW: Tame Impala Delivers Epic Performance at Bridgestone

I’ve been fortunate to see a lot of concerts over the years, but every once in a while a show comes along that reminds you why live music is so addictive. Tame Impala’s sold-out performance Tuesday (8/4) night at Bridgestone Arena was one of those nights.

The concert marked the first of two sold-out Nashville shows.

Led by creative mastermind Kevin Parker, Tame Impala has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of psychedelic rock, pop and electronic music, and the live show takes those songs to another level. I first saw Tame Impala at Bonnaroo in 2016, where Parker and company left a lasting impression. Ten years later, they’re somehow even better.

Parker utilized a massive circular stage positioned in the center of Bridgestone Arena, giving virtually every fan an outstanding view. It created an immersive experience that made the 20,000-seat arena feel surprisingly intimate.

And then there was the lighting. I’ve seen countless arena productions over the years, but this was one of the best light shows I’ve ever witnessed. Lasers, synchronized lighting, moving fixtures and stunning visuals combined with the music to create a psychedelic sensory overload.

From the opening “Apocalypse Dreams” through “Borderline,” “Elephant,” “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards,” “Eventually” and “New Person, Same Old Mistakes,” the audience remained on its feet for the entire performance, singing along while soaking in every visual effect Parker and his production team threw their way.

One of the evening’s funniest moments came midway through the show when Kevin announced he needed to take a quick bathroom break. Naturally, a cameraman followed him backstage, projecting the whole journey onto the giant screens for the audience. Just when you thought the bit couldn’t get any stranger, Parker opened the Green Room bathroom door to find Spider-Man casually sitting on the toilet. The crowd erupted in laughter before the show quickly returned to the music with the instrumental “No Reply.”

Parker also shifted to a smaller B-stage for “Ethereal Connection” and “Not My World,” giving fans on every side of the arena another unique perspective before returning to the main stage for the remainder of the set.

The encore provided another surprise. Opening act Djo quietly appeared disguised as a stagehand during “Dracula,” a clever reveal that caught much of the audience completely off guard.

Of course, everyone knew there was one song still left to play. When the unmistakable bass line of “The Less I Know The Better” kicked in, Bridgestone Arena absolutely exploded. It was, without question, the biggest audience reaction of the night, with nearly everyone in the building singing every word. It was the perfect payoff before the band closed the evening with “End of Summer.”

Set List Highlights

Among the night’s standout performances were “Apocalypse Dreams,” “Borderline,” “Breathe Deeper,” “Elephant,” “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards,” “Let It Happen,” “Eventually,” “New Person, Same Old Mistakes,” and the show-closing encore featuring “Dracula,” “The Less I Know The Better,” and “End of Summer.”

After first seeing Tame Impala at Bonnaroo back in 2016, it was remarkable to watch Kevin Parker command a sold-out Bridgestone Arena with complete confidence. The music has evolved, the production has become breathtaking, and the live show has grown into one of the finest. Truly one of the best shows I’ve ever seen at Bridgestone!

–Jerry Holthouse

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