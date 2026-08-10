Bernie Taupin And Brandi Carlile Confirmed For Americana Keynote Conversation

The Americana Music Association has announced that legendary songwriter Bernie Taupin and 11-time GRAMMY winner Brandi Carlile will take the stage together for the 2026 AMERICANAFEST Keynote Conversation on Wednesday, September 16, during the annual AMERICANAFEST Business Conference in Nashville.

The special session will bring together two of music’s most respected songwriters for an in-depth conversation about the creative process, songwriting, collaboration, artistic longevity and the enduring power of storytelling. Unlike previous keynote events, the discussion will be an intimate conversation between Taupin and Carlile without a moderator.

Taupin’s appearance comes during an exciting new chapter in his remarkable career. Best known as the longtime lyricist behind countless classics with Elton John, Taupin is preparing to release his first solo album in more than 40 yearsthis October. Recorded in Nashville with producer Frank Liddell, the project was inspired by his acclaimed memoir Scattershot and features a guest appearance from Carlile.

Over the course of more than six decades, Taupin has become one of the most influential lyricists in modern music. In addition to his legendary partnership with Elton John, he has collaborated with artists including Willie Nelson, Alice Cooper, Starship and Courtney Love. His honors include an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, the GRAMMY Trustees Award, and induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Carlile continues to be one of the defining voices in Americana and roots music. Fresh off the release of her acclaimed album Returning To Myself, she recently earned another Americana Honors & Awards Song of the Year nomination for the album’s title track. She is also currently on her The Human Tour, the biggest headlining tour of her career, which includes a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena later this month, along with three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Moody Center in Austin and several other major venues.

The two artists also share a creative history, having collaborated through their work with Elton John, including the GRAMMY-nominated song “Never Too Late.”

“Bernie Taupin’s contribution to songwriting is immeasurable,” said Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association. “His words have become part of our collective musical vocabulary, inspiring generations of artists. Pairing Bernie with Brandi Carlile—one of today’s most fearless and celebrated songwriters—creates an extraordinary opportunity to witness two remarkable creative minds discussing the art of songwriting, the responsibility of storytelling and the evolution of American music.”

For more than 20 years, the AMERICANAFEST Keynote Conversation has featured some of music’s most influential artists and songwriters. This year’s pairing of Bernie Taupin and Brandi Carlile promises to be one of the highlights of the 2026 conference and a must-see event for anyone passionate about songwriting and American roots music.

AMERICANAFEST Keynote Conversation with Bernie Taupin and Brandi Carlile

Wednesday — 12:00PM (At the Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown)

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