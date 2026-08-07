Kenny Whitmire Teams Up With Vince Gill On “Movin’ On’s Movin’ In”

Fast-rising traditional country artist Kenny Whitmire has released his new single “Movin’ On’s Movin’ In,” featuring one of his biggest musical influences, Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill.

The release comes just ahead of a major milestone in Whitmire’s career. On August 18, the MCA recording artist will fulfill a lifelong dream when he makes his Grand Ole Opry debut, stepping into the famed Circle for the very first time.

Written by Whitmire, Carson Peters and Dan Alley, “Movin’ On’s Movin’ In” is a classic honky-tonk anthem about finally leaving heartbreak in the rearview mirror. Recorded at Gill’s home studio in Nashville, the song pairs Whitmire’s traditional country style with Gill’s unmistakable vocals.

“Movin’ On’s Movin’ In

Kickin’ Your Memory On Out The Door

Took A While, Aw But Here It Is

Don’t Know What The Hell It Was Waitin’ For

Movin’ On Is Movin’ In

And Missin’ You Ain’t Ever Livin’ Here Again”

“I have listened to country music my whole life, and Vince Gill has played a massive role in the influence of my sound and songs,” Whitmire said. “I wouldn’t be who I am today as an artist if it wasn’t for him.”

The collaboration is something Whitmire never imagined would happen.

“I used to listen to Vince tell stories in interviews of hanging out and working with folks like Merle Haggard and George Jones and dream of getting to do something like that with one of my heroes,” he said. “Never thought the day would come, but I thank the good Lord that it did.”

Often mentioned alongside today’s leading traditional country artists such as Zach Top, Jake Worthington and Randall King, Whitmire continues to build momentum with his authentic sound and old-school approach to country music.

Following his Opry debut, Whitmire will launch his Ain’t Hard Livin’ Tour this fall while also joining Billy Currington, Tracy Lawrence and other artists on select dates throughout the remainder of 2026.

With an Opry debut just around the corner and a dream collaboration with Vince Gill now under his belt, Kenny Whitmire is proving to be one of traditional country’s brightest new voices.

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