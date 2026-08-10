Koe Wetzel’s “Jaded” Featuring Ella Langley Scores Huge Country Radio Debut

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Koe Wetzel is off to another strong start. His new duet with Ella Langley, “Jaded,” has become this week’s most-added song at Country radio, earning 107 first-week station adds while debuting at No. 40 on the Mediabase Country Airplay Chart.

The song is also making waves across streaming platforms. According to Wetzel’s team, “Jaded” delivered the biggest first-day streaming numbers of his career, surpassing even his breakthrough hit “High Road,” the 4x Platinum single that spent five weeks at No. 1 and finished as the most-played country song of 2025.

The impressive debut saw “Jaded” open at No. 28 on Spotify’s U.S. Daily Chart, No. 38 on Apple’s Top Songs chart, No. 10 on Apple Country and No. 2 on the iTunes all-genre chart.

The chart success comes just days after Wetzel played a sold-out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of The Night Champion World Tour. The high-energy performance showcased both his hard-rocking catalog favorites and the more introspective songs from his latest album, complete with plenty of pyrotechnics and the rowdy atmosphere fans have come to expect.

“Playing a sold-out arena is something we’ll never take for granted, especially in Nashville,” Wetzel said. “And to have ‘Jaded’ coming out at the same time and already connecting like this makes the whole weekend pretty damn special. We can’t thank y’all enough for being so supportive, and I couldn’t be prouder to team up again with my friend, Ella Langley, on this one.”

“Jaded” reunites Wetzel and Langley three years after their Gold-certified collaboration “That’s Why We Fight.” The new duet finds the pair trading verses about the emotional baggage left behind by past relationships while asking one simple question: “How’d you get so jaded?”

Produced by Gabe Simon and Jordan Schmidt, the song has already drawn praise from critics, with Billboardhighlighting the pair’s vocal chemistry and Rolling Stone once again applauding Wetzel’s willingness to push country music into darker, more rock-influenced territory.

Wetzel will continue bringing that sound to fans as The Night Champion World Tour rolls on this week with a stop in New York City before continuing across North America. Support on select dates includes Shane Smith & The Saints, Ole 60, Wyatt Flores, Corey Kent, Wade Bowen, Bayker Blankenship, Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke.

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