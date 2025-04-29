BMI Launches 2025 Rooftop On The Row Series

BMI launched the seventh season of its exclusive Rooftop On The Row concert series last night (April 28), treating Nashville industry insiders to an evening of emerging talent, elevated cocktails, and stunning skyline views. Presented by George Dickel Whisky, the invite-only event transformed the rooftop of BMI’s Music Row headquarters into a vibrant showcase for three buzzing artists: Thomas Edwards, Colt Graves, and THEBROSFRESH.

The night began with a high-energy set from DJ Smoke, warming up the crowd before BMI’s Mason Hunter took the mic to welcome guests and introduce the evening’s performers. First up, Thomas Edwards delivered heartfelt tracks including “Nights I Can Remember,” “Whiskey Bottle Man,” and the relatable weekend anthem “Friday Night 9-5.”

Next, Colt Graves brought his genre-blending sound to the stage, igniting the crowd with “Burning House,” “Dirt on Me,” “Mug Shot,” and his bold Timbaland collaboration, “Cowboy Capone.” Headliners THEBROSFRESH capped off the night with undeniable charisma and groove, showcasing tracks from their Same Leather EP including “Consent (It’s Been a While),” “Your Energy,” and “She Wants.”

Attendees enjoyed more than just music, with complimentary food, drinks, and networking opportunities provided by a robust roster of sponsors including George Dickel Whisky, Delta Air Lines, Fat Bottom Brewing Co., First Horizon, Gallagher Insurance, Red Bull Jukebox, Texas Roadhouse, White Claw, YETI, and Xperi.

Now in its seventh year, Rooftop On The Row has become a staple in Nashville’s live music calendar, offering a platform for both rising stars and established acts in an intimate yet electric setting. Rooftop On The Row series returns May 28th with headliners Lukas Nelson and Kaitlin Butts, followed by Tucker Wetmore and Tanner Adell on Jul. 15th. Vincent Mason and Max McNown will take over on Aug. 12th, before the final event on Sept. 17th which will serve as the official kickoff to AMERICANAFEST.

