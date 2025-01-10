 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Jan
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

MORE
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Stephen Wilson Jr. releases Son of Dad Deluxe
Photo by Acacia Evans

Stephen Wilson Jr. releases Son of Dad Deluxe

We are big fans here at Nashville.com of Indiana-born, Nashville-based fast rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. Today he releases a deluxe edition of his critically-acclaimed debut double album Søn of Dad via Big Loud Records. The LP features two new tracks taken from his viral Live at the Print Shop performance: the moving dedication to his late father “I’m A Song” and a gripping reinterpretation of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” as well as ten acoustic versions of fan favorites like “Cuckoo,” “Year To Be Young 1994,” “Father’s Søn,” “Grief is Only Love” and more. Also today, a preorder for a 4-disc deluxe edition vinyl is now available. The deluxe album arrives as Wilson Jr.’s debut album enters its seventh consecutive week within the top 10 of the iTunes country album chart where it hit No. 1 multiple times.

We got to see him live recently at Brooklyn Bowl and we were blown away. Read show review HERE.

About “I’m A Song (Live at The Print Shop),” Wilson Jr. shares: “A song can be a bookmark in a 10 million+ page book that can take you right to the very paragraph and page. A story is what a song is, and our species lives for stories. ‘I’m A Song’ was the song that made it all make sense for me. A cache I found along the trail that gave form to what I was chasing. My fathers’ favorite song, he told me. A song I couldn’t play for a while but one that came back to me when it was time. Time is the thread that is stamped along the way as our chosen path is woven for the length it is given. A path I chose because my father was a song, and it demands to be sung.”

On the deluxe album, he states: “In an attempt to continue the conversation after the release of Søn of Dad, we’ve been traveling all over the world playing these songs and watching them evolve with a few new welcome additions to the story. Playing them stripped down and in full band settings. Each performance is an opportunity to learn something new about the song. Here’s some additional data we collected along the way. søn of dad (deluxe) version out now.”

Last fall, CBS News’ Jeff Glor traveled to Nashville for Wilson Jr.’s first major television interview, which was followed by a performance of three songs on CBS Saturday Morning. Last year, Wilson Jr. also shared the stage with Brothers Osborne, The Cadillac Three, Midland and HARDY, the latter of which appeared on the duet version of “Father’s Søn” released last year.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

LISTEN: The War And Treaty, "Plus One"

LISTEN: The War And Treaty, “Plus One”

Today The War And Treaty released a new song off their new album, Plus One, …

Brad Paisley Grieves The Loss Of Former Pacific Palisades Home

Country star Brad Paisley is grieving the loss of his former residence in Los Angeles’ …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL