Stephen Wilson Jr. releases Son of Dad Deluxe

We are big fans here at Nashville.com of Indiana-born, Nashville-based fast rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. Today he releases a deluxe edition of his critically-acclaimed debut double album Søn of Dad via Big Loud Records. The LP features two new tracks taken from his viral Live at the Print Shop performance: the moving dedication to his late father “I’m A Song” and a gripping reinterpretation of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” as well as ten acoustic versions of fan favorites like “Cuckoo,” “Year To Be Young 1994,” “Father’s Søn,” “Grief is Only Love” and more. Also today, a preorder for a 4-disc deluxe edition vinyl is now available. The deluxe album arrives as Wilson Jr.’s debut album enters its seventh consecutive week within the top 10 of the iTunes country album chart where it hit No. 1 multiple times.

We got to see him live recently at Brooklyn Bowl and we were blown away. Read show review HERE.

About “I’m A Song (Live at The Print Shop),” Wilson Jr. shares: “A song can be a bookmark in a 10 million+ page book that can take you right to the very paragraph and page. A story is what a song is, and our species lives for stories. ‘I’m A Song’ was the song that made it all make sense for me. A cache I found along the trail that gave form to what I was chasing. My fathers’ favorite song, he told me. A song I couldn’t play for a while but one that came back to me when it was time. Time is the thread that is stamped along the way as our chosen path is woven for the length it is given. A path I chose because my father was a song, and it demands to be sung.”

On the deluxe album, he states: “In an attempt to continue the conversation after the release of Søn of Dad, we’ve been traveling all over the world playing these songs and watching them evolve with a few new welcome additions to the story. Playing them stripped down and in full band settings. Each performance is an opportunity to learn something new about the song. Here’s some additional data we collected along the way. søn of dad (deluxe) version out now.”

Last fall, CBS News’ Jeff Glor traveled to Nashville for Wilson Jr.’s first major television interview, which was followed by a performance of three songs on CBS Saturday Morning. Last year, Wilson Jr. also shared the stage with Brothers Osborne, The Cadillac Three, Midland and HARDY, the latter of which appeared on the duet version of “Father’s Søn” released last year.

