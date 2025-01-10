LISTEN: The War And Treaty, “Plus One”

Today The War And Treaty released a new song off their new album, Plus One, due out February 14 via Mercury Nashville. On “Save Me,” the husband-and-wife duo, Michael and Tanya Trotter, express a heartfelt plea for love and redemption, finding salvation and true happiness through their deeply cherished connection.

The album offers up 18 life-affirming songs aimed at providing a shared experience of hope and healing and much-needed joy.

Mainly produced by Michael and recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Plus One marks The War And Treaty’s follow-up to Lover’s Game—a 2023 LP including standout track “Blank Page” which nabbed a GRAMMY nomination for Best American Roots Song, with The War And Treaty nominated for Best New Artist. The duo enlisted their longtime live band and dreamed up a singular sound touched with elements of gospel, bluegrass, contemporary country, classic soul, symphonic pop, folk-rock, and more. Partly made in collaboration with producers like Jonathan Singleton, John Shanks, and Jesse Frasure.

The tracklisting’s high points include “Love Like Whiskey,” a soul-soothing portrait of a love strong enough to overcome any obstacle, co-written by the Trotters and Miranda Lambert, the wildly ecstatic “Called You By Your Name” a breakneck-paced rallying cry influenced by the Black gospel tradition of shout music, “Drink From Me,” featuring virtuoso guitarist Billy Strings, “Leads Me Home,” which they performed on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, “Stealing a Kiss,” which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and “Can I Get An Amen,” which they performed at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

In addition to the GRAMMYs, the duo has received nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, CMT Music Awards, Americana Honors & Awards, and the People’s Choice Country Awards, and have taken home the Duo/Group of the Year prize at the Americana Music Honors & Awards two years in a row.

The War And Treaty have been hot on the road this year, performing with Chris Stapleton and Zach Bryan on a variety of tour dates, as well as an opening slot with The Rolling Stones. They’ve also performed on NBC Macy’s Fourth of July Special, at the National Memorial Day Parade, the 98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the National Tree Lighting, The Kennedy Center Honors, and Josh Groban’s CBS Christmas Special. They’re also set to perform at the closing ceremony of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games next month.

In March, they are set to embark on The Plus One Tour, a 30+ city tour that will continue bringing their electrifying live show to fans across the US. The tour will see the duo perform at a number of iconic venues across the country, including New York City’s Irving Plaza, The Howard Theatre in DC, The Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Kessler Theater in Dallas, and more.

Plus One Tracklisting

1. Love Like Whiskey

2. Skyscraper

3. Can I Get An Amen

4. Called You By Your Name

5. Stealing A Kiss

6. Teardrops In The Rain

7. Leads Me Home

8. Carried Away

9. Drink From Me ft. Billy Strings

10. Reminisce

11. Save Me

12. Love Is On Fire

13. I Can’t Let You Go

14. Home

15. Love Light

16. Mr. Fun

17. Tunnel Vision

18. The Glorious Ones

