deadmau5 Coming To The Pinnacle In Nashville On March 7th

GET TICKETS HERE!

EDM artist deadmau5 (aka Joel Zimmerman) starts off 2025 strong with a track of astronomical proportions; “Jupiter” is a powerful, synth-filled space odyssey out today, January 10 on mau5trap. (watch above)

Originally written in 2017 following the release of the last proper deadmau5 studio album W:/2016ALBUM/, “Jupiter”’s beginnings were captured in his studio via live stream. (watch below) Traverse the solar system past stars and vibrant galactic clouds on “Jupiter”’s musical waveforms that ripple through space like visible sound towards the giant gas planet. Innovation, energy and cosmic creativity symbolize the journey through the mau5 universe.

In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single “Escape” featuring Hayla leading into the release of their 2023 GRAMMY-nominated debut self-titled album Kx5.