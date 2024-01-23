Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces Debut Headline Tour

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced his debut headline tour with a run of acoustic dates this spring and summer. Within hours of being on sale, shows in New York City, Birmingham, Louisville and Minneapolis sold out with limited tickets left for the remaining dates. The announcement arrives on the heels of announcing a tour with HARDY and a milestone headline performance for Wilson Jr. after his sold-out hometown show at Nashville’s EXIT/IN last Friday January 19.

Last year, Wilson Jr. released his debut double album “Søn of Dad,” which appeared on numerous year-end lists. Emotional centerpiece “Father’s Son” was also named one of the Best Country Songs of 2023 by Billboard.

Released five years to the day of his father’s death, “Søn of Dad” is a 22-song tribute to Stephen Wilson Sr. that channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. – a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son.

Wilson Jr. has released a series of acoustic videos for songs from the album, including “Cuckoo,” which has garnered over 6.5 million views on Instagram, “Year To Be Young (1994)”, which has 3.6 million and “All The Wars From Now On” which has over one million. The viral performances resulted in a surge of album sales moving søn of dad into the top 20 albums on the iTunes All Genre chart. Elsewhere, album opener “The Devil” was featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the long-running SHOWTIME smash Billions, while fan favorite track “Holler from the Holler” and its impactful official music video continue an impressive run on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

In addition to his headline tour, Wilson Jr. has a packed 2024, joining HARDY, Charles Wesley Godwin, Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three on their tours and performing at a number of festivals.