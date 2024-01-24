CMT Announces “Next Women of Country” Class of 2024

CMT’s “Next Women of Country” Class of 2024 was revealed today at the City Winery. The list includes Anne Wilson, Denitia, Ella Langley, Emily Ann Roberts, HunterGirl Music, Karley Scott Collins, Kylie Frey, Lauren Watkins, Madeline Merlo, Mae Estes, Tanner Adell, The Castellows, Tigirlily Gold and Twinnie. The artists will receive cross-brand support for their music and videos across CMT and Paramount Media’s MTV Entertainment Group brands, including a three-hour special episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown hosted by Carissa Culiner and Rissi Palmer airing Feb. 10.

This year, NWOC will also join forces with female singer/songwriter collective Song Suffragettes for a year-long partnership.