Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces 2026 “Gary The Torch Tour”

Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced his Gary The Torch Tour, the follow-up to his crazy successful søn of dad tour — a two-year global run that cemented him as one of country music’s most exciting new voices. The new tour kicks off March 6 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Before hitting the road, Wilson Jr. will cap off a banner 2025 with several major appearances. He’s set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 18, followed by a high-profile performance at the 59th Annual CMA Awards on November 19, where he’s also nominated for New Artist of the Year. Fans can look forward to a special CMA performance with fellow nominee Shaboozey, as the pair take the stage for their collaboration “Took A Walk” from the 2025 film The Long Walk, based on Stephen King’s novel.

Wilson Jr. will close out November with a career milestone — two sold-out headline shows at the Ryman Auditoriumon November 23 and 24.

It’s been a defining year for the artist, who released the deluxe edition of his acclaimed debut double album søn of dad— featuring his moving rendition of “Stand By Me,” which has amassed tens of millions of streams and appeared in a primetime Pampers commercial. His Blankets EP, featuring reimagined covers of Nirvana, Temple of the Dog, The Postal Service and The Smashing Pumpkins, further showcased his wide-ranging influences and artistry.

Recently named “one of country music’s most electrifying new artists” by Rolling Stone, Wilson Jr. has had a whirlwind tour schedule — performing the National Anthem at the NFL Draft, joining HARDY on his JIM BOB World Tour, making his Newport Folk Festival debut, and supporting Eric Church during his three-night run at Red Rocks.

Looking ahead, Wilson Jr. will kick off 2026 at Mile 0 Festival in Key West before rejoining Church for another trio of February shows. He’s also slated to appear at Railbird Music Festival and Under The Big Sky Festival next summer — proving once again that his torch is burning brighter than ever.

