The Listening Room To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Ryman Show

One of Nashville’s most beloved live music venues, The Listening Room, is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a major event at the historic Ryman Auditorium on March 3, 2026. The milestone show will feature an all-star lineup including HARDY, Blessing Offor, Jo Dee Messina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Phil Barton, Brian Davis, J.T. Harding, Matt Jenkins, Wendell Mobley, and James Slater, with more artists and surprise guests to be announced.

Since first opening its doors in 2006, The Listening Room has become a cornerstone of Nashville’s music scene—offering an intimate space where songwriters and artists can connect directly with audiences. Known for its incredible sound, food, and hospitality, the venue has helped launch and celebrate countless careers while remaining a home for the heart of Music City: the song.

The Listening Room’s “In The Round” presale begins Wednesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. CT. General public tickets will go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. CT. The final lineup is subject to change, and this one-night-only event is expected to sell out quickly.

Founder and owner Chris Blair shared his excitement for the upcoming celebration, calling it a “full-circle moment” “When I started this back in 2006, I just wanted to create a place where the song and the songwriter came first. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of watching countless artists take that stage, share their stories, and grow into some of the biggest names in country music. Now, to have so many of them come back to celebrate this milestone with us on one of the most iconic stages in the world—it’s emotional in the best way.” Blair added, “This night isn’t about me; it’s about the incredible songwriters, artists, and team members who’ve made The Listening Room what it is today. I’ve always said, ‘Music is the universal language of the world. Music comes to us through song. And every song has a songwriter.’ That belief has guided us from day one, and it’s what continues to drive everything we do.”

The Listening Room’s impact extends far beyond its stage. Over the past two years alone, the venue has welcomed over 250,000 fans from 53 countries and all 50 states, hosting 1,500 shows and featuring more than 2,000 songwriters. Its monthly “Sound Good, Do Good” series has raised more than $170,000 for local charities in just 22 months—further solidifying its place as one of Nashville’s most respected and community-driven venues.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!