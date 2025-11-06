Christopher Wyze and The Tellers Bring Soulful Blues to the Holidays with “Christmas In Jail”

Blues artist Christopher Wyze and The Tellers are setting the stage for the holiday season with their heartfelt new single, “Christmas In Jail.” Written by Wyze himself, the track offers a refreshingly soulful twist on the Christmas spirit — one that blends storytelling, reflection, and redemption with the unmistakable sound of the blues.

Built on traditional guitar licks, a steady, toe-tapping groove, and Wyze’s rich, expressive vocals, “Christmas In Jail” captures the bittersweet side of the holidays. It’s a song that feels both timeless and deeply human — a reminder that even in life’s hardest moments, there’s warmth, rhythm, and a spark of hope to hold onto.

While Wyze may be singing the blues, the single still delivers plenty of heart and soul — the kind that brings a smile amid the sorrow. Honest and steeped in classic tradition, “Christmas In Jail” is destined to become a seasonal favorite for blues fans and storytellers alike.

A true renaissance man, Christopher Wyze has worn many creative hats over the past four decades — ad man, author, journalist, and lifelong storyteller. After performing onstage as a teen, he stepped away from music in 1979, only to return more than 25 years later as frontman of a blues-rock cover band alongside longtime collaborator Gerry Murphy. His musical journey took him to Clarksdale, Mississippi, where a chance encounter with producer and co-writer Ralph Carter reignited his passion for songwriting.

Encouraged by Carter, Wyze began writing original material in early 2022, eventually recording twelve tracks with session players in Muscle Shoals. Later that year, he was named a “One to Watch” songwriter by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) — solidifying his place among Nashville’s rising blues voices.

