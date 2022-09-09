Stephanie Urbina Jones To Perform At Nashville Soccer Club

Stephanie Urbina Jones and the Honky Tonk Mariachi will Perform at the Nashville Soccer Club Game at Geodis Park tomorrow, Saturday, Sept.10.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Jones will perform the National Anthem and Halftime Show. Jones and her history-making Honky Tonk Mariachi are telling a new story in American music, her mix of classic country rock with a twang, and the intoxicating, joy-filled sounds of Mexico are not to be missed. Jones tours internationally, having performed in 14 countries, including appearances at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival, Magic Town Music Fest in Mexico, Festival Country Rendezvous in France, Country Gold in Japan, Gstaad Festival in Switzerland, and the Belladrum Tartan Heart Fest in Scotland; plus the CMA Music Festival, Americana Music Festival, Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic, and performances on the Grand Ole Opry. Jones is a Kerrville New Folk Finalist, #1 Texas Country Artist, and #1 Billboard Country Songwriter.

