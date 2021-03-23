Brent Cobb And Kendell Marvel Announce Acoustic Shows

Brent Cobb and Kendell Marvel will join forces this spring for a series of special acoustic shows. “Country Music For Grown Folks Tour” will kick off May 6 at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom with additional stops at Kansas City’s Knuckleheads, Austin’s Antone’s Nightclub, Dallas’ The Kessler Theater, Asheville’s Grey Eagle and Nashville’s City Winery among others. See below for complete itinerary.

Each show will feature three distinct sets: Marvel performing solo acoustic, Cobb performing solo acoustic and, finally, a special collaborative set with both performing songs they have written for other artists. Tickets for the shows go on-sale this Wednesday, March 24 at 12:00pmET/11:00am CT. Full health and safety protocols are available on each venue’s website.

Of the tour, Cobb shares, “Well, the time has finally come. Looking forward to getting back out to y’all with my ol’ buddy Kendell Marvel,” and Marvel adds, “There ain’t a better singer/songwriter than my buddy Brent Cobb. Can’t wait to hit the highway with him in May and throw some country on ‘em!”