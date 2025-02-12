St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Celebrates 25 Years

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Nashville event has announced the “We Love Nashville” promotion. To celebrate our Nashville and Tennessee pride while love is in the air, runners will save up to $30 off the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K as the race celebrates 25 years of running.

From February 12-16, 2025, pricing is $145 for the Marathon, $135 for the Half Marathon, $124 for the 10K and $75 for the 5K.

Register before Sunday, February 16 at 11:59pm PT to save and bring the heart of Nashville to Music City!

Social Media Messaging: We ❤ Nashville, spread the love for 25 Years Running, score up to $30 in savings.

The 25th running of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event, taking place on April 26-27, offers distances for everyone including a 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon, plus a Doggie Dash and KiDS ROCK® event.

Registration is open and participants can register by visiting www.runrocknroll.com/nashville.

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville combines live music and entertainment with scenic routes that highlight Nashville’s historic and natural beauty. Nashville has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to show a good time. Participants will experience everything that Music City has to offer, including a legendary running tour of Nashville’s most famous locations such as Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12 South, Nissan Stadium, and much more.

