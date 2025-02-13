Triple Tigers Records Signs Shane Profitt

Triple Tigers Records has announced the newest addition to their roster, rising Country star, Shane Profitt. Profitt has been making a name for himself as a captivating performer. His 2023 Top 15 radio hit “How It Oughta Be” struck a chord with fans and the Country music industry.

“It’s crazy to think that six years ago I first decided to pick up a guitar and started songwriting soon after. I can tell you first-hand this business has never ending highs and lows, but Triple Tigers and my new management have made this an all-time high for me and it’s only up from here. I’m truly so blessed and excited for everyone to hear what I have coming next!” says Profitt.

Kevin Herring, Co-President of Triple Tigers Records commented, “Shane might be one of the most legitimate country artists in the format’s future. His songs are authentic, his lifestyle real, and his personality is infectious!”

And Annie Ortmeier, Co-President of Triple Tigers Records had this to say, “We were blown away by Shane’s genuine songwriting, authentic delivery and incredible voice and knew we had to have him on our team. As great of an artist as he is, he is an even better person and we are ready to help him make an indelible impact on country music.”

Profitt is currently in the studio with new music expected out this Spring and will be hitting the road on tour with Aaron Lewis.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!