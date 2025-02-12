Ryan Hurd Signs With The Core Entertainment

Singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd has signed with The Core Entertainment for management, marking an exciting new chapter in his career. Known for his distinct blend of modern country storytelling and rock-infused production, the Nashville-based Big Machine Records recording artist has accumulated more than one billion on-demand career streams, received numerous award nominations (CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Music Awards, etc.), including two GRAMMY® Awards nominations and has scored multiple No. 1 hits as a singer and a songwriter. With a strong history of propelling artists to new levels, The Core will be supporting Hurd in furthering his artistic and commercial success.

The signing comes at a pivotal moment, as Hurd gears up for the release of his sophomore album, Midwest Rock & Roll, on March 21 via Big Machine Records. The 12-track project, which Hurd co-wrote in its entirety, provides a cinematic snapshot of heartland dreamers, paying homage to his midwestern roots and the journey of chasing a dream. His latest single, “Die For It”, written alongside Mark Holman and Randy Montana, explores love in all its complexities, from the highest highs to the lowest lows, and underscores the depth of Hurd’s artistry. The track sets the tone for the forthcoming album, which he describes as a coming-of-age record that feels like playing in your first band. Listen to “Die For It” above.

“Ryan’s ability to seamlessly blend country storytelling with rock influences makes him a unique and powerful voice in today’s music landscape,” said Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, co-founders and CEOs of The Core Entertainment. “His knack for crafting compelling music that resonates across genres is something we’re incredibly excited to support as he enters this next era.”

Signed to Big Machine Music for publishing, Hurd earned his place in Country music history writing PLATINUM No. 1 hits for Blake Shelton, Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan, Lady A, and Diplo/Morgan Wallen, in addition to writing many other hits for artists like Conner Smith and Breland. The 2022 ASCAP Country Award winner has toured with the likes of Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker and Lady A in addition to his own headlining dates. His sophomore album, Midwest Rock & Roll, is slated for March 21. The highly anticipated 12-track project includes previously released tracks “Midwest Rock & Roll,” “Go To Bed Sober (ft. Sasha Alex Sloan),” “This Party Sucks” and “Die For It.”

