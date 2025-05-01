EP/VIDEO PREMIERE: Rising Star Gareth’s New Single “Steal Your Thunder”

With viral momentum, heartfelt storytelling, and a rapidly growing global fanbase, Northern Ireland’s own Gareth is officially having a moment. Today marks the premiere of his latest single, “Steal Your Thunder,” (listen above) the title track from his brand-new EP—a collection that serves as both a personal diary and a bold introduction to a worldwide audience.

After a whirlwind 2025 filled with high-profile tour dates, media buzz, and a publishing deal with BMG, Gareth is quickly establishing himself as a powerful new voice in country music. His latest release via Walk Off Entertainment comes on the heels of standout performances at C2C London, where he lit up the stages at Countryline, The Wayside, and BBC Radio 2’s Indigo Stage, and even wowed the crowd at an exclusive Apple Music event.

But Gareth’s rising star is powered by more than appearances—it’s fueled by authenticity. During a particularly touching moment at BBC Radio 2, Gareth invited his mother onstage to dedicate his emotional track “Quiet in This House,” a song he wrote specifically for her. That performance, like many others, has gone viral on social media, with millions of views pouring in as fans around the world connect with his honest lyrics and grounded charm.

“Steal Your Thunder is an introduction of myself to the world,” Gareth says of the EP. “These songs were written and recorded with some of my best friends in both London and Nashville. It shares stories of my life, my family, and my recent move across the world. I feel incredibly lucky to do this for a living and I hope people can connect with these songs and learn a little more about who I am.”

Born and raised in the small town of Castlederg, Northern Ireland, Gareth has come a long way from gigging in pubs for £50 a night. His breakthrough arrived in 2024 with a soulful cover of Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season”, which racked up over 25 million views and 15 million streams across platforms. That viral success led to the release of Covers (From Across the Pond) and his debut original EP Changing Seasons—both of which have accumulated more than 25 million streams and secured regular airplay on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Absolute Country Radio, and others.

He’s since opened for major acts like Brett Young and The 502s, and this spring, Gareth is heading out on his first headlining UK tour, followed by a European run alongside Kip Moore in May and June. Before all that, though, he’s heading back to his hometown for a surprise pop-up pub show this weekend—just another way he stays rooted in the community that shaped him.

With Steal Your Thunder, Gareth continues to bridge his Irish heritage with the storytelling spirit of country music. And if early signs are any indication, he’s only just getting started. Nashville.com became instant fans when we heard this guy.

–Jerry Holthouse

