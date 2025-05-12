Southall To Make Their Grand Ole Opry Debut

Country-Rocker Southall announce they will make their debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, on June 25, as a part of this year’s OPRY 100 celebration. Sharing in a post on social media about the debut, the band commented, “Nashville, we can’t begin to tell you how excited we are to make our Opry Debut. Come out and see us, we’d love to have some familiar faces in the crowd. This one’s going to be special.”

Currently rocking out on the 10 YEARS OF SIX STRING SORROW TOUR, they’ll next roll through Delmar Hall in St. Louis, MO, on June 18 and visit major markets throughout the south, including a stop in Nashville, TN, on June 26 at Chief’s on Broadway—owned by Eric Church.

Throughout the spring, Southall canvased North America on their 10 YEARS OF SIX STRING SORROW TOUR, playing to packed houses coast-to-coast and performing their seminal debut LP Six String Sorrow in its entirety. Given widespread acclaim, multiple shows saw sellouts, including their birthplace of Stillwater, OK, Little Rock, AR, and most recently Helotes, TX. Listening to fan demand, the group continues to add dates to the extensive jaunt, going back to their roots at some of their earliest show locations.

The Group, comprised of Read Southall, Reid Barber, Jeremee Knipp, Braxton Curliss, John Tyler Perry, and Ryan Wellman, garnered their first RIAA GOLD certification for the cult-favorite, “Why,” from their second LP Borrowed Time. (listen above)

Boasting nearly 600 MILLION career streams and 1.2 MILLION cumulative monthly listeners, Southall has built a rabid grassroots following touring across the country, winning over crowds alongside Whiskey Myers, Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Chase Rice, and on their headlining run.

