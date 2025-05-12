Savannah Bananas Join LOCASH On Stage At The Opry
Last Friday night (5/9), LOCASH played to a packed house at the Grand Ole Opry as part of this year’s Opry 100 celebration. The duo concluded the evening with a wildly energetic rendition of their PLATINUM-certified signature staple “I Love This Life” accompanied by surprise guests and baseball phenomenon, the Savannah Bananas.

Donning instantly recognizable yellow uniforms, the cult favorite baseball team danced, clapped, and sang along in a call-and-response with the crowd. Stepping up to the plate, LOCASH’S Preston Brust even rocked a custom Savannah Bananas jersey. Feeling the love in the room, he and Chris Lucas carried the classic chorus, “I love my small-town world. I love a country girl. I love a Friday night. Man, I love this life,” boosted by harmonies from the audience.

Beyond igniting “I Love This Life” and “One Big Country Song” on stage, the band delivered showstopping performances of two songs from their acclaimed new album Bet The Farm, namely “Wrong Hearts,” which is their next single set to impact Country radio on 5/19, and the massive multi-week #1 smash “Hometown Home.” This notably marked yet another incredible return by LOCASH at the Grand Ole Opry and, of course, the first by Savannah Bananas. Back in March, LOCASH and Savannah Bananas made history together and electrified the first-ever Banana Ball halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, electrifying a SOLD-OUT crowd of 65,000 fans.

The Savannah Bananas are a baseball phenomenon and over the weekend, the Bananas played at Nissan Stadium to a packed crowd of 70,000 to show off their unique brand of “fun” baseball featuring choreographed dances and “epic” celebrations.

