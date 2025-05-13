Zach Top Scores His First #1 Single

Singer, songwriter and musician Zach Top earned his first #1 single at country radio this week as “I Never Lie” tops the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart. The song also reached #1 at Canadian country radio and has spent six consecutive weeks as the most played on Australian country radio.

The accomplishment adds to a landmark year for Top, who was named 2025 ACM New Male Artist of the Year and performed his song, “Use Me,” during the live ACM Awards ceremony. Additionally, Top was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, received Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards and recently released Me & Billy—a three-song EP featuring 2x Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Strings (listen above).

Top is supporting select dates with Alan Jackson on his “Last Call Tour” this spring and will join Dierks Bentley’s “Broken Branches Tour” kicking off later this month.

The upcoming shows further celebrate Top’s debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week and was nominated for ACM Album of the Year. Produced by Carson Chamberlain, the record continues to receive widespread acclaim with The Tennessean saying it’s full of “star-making tunes,” while Country Central praised, “Cold Beer & Country Music is a masterclass in traditional country music…With a record this strong, Zach Top has proven himself as a standout rising star in this format and a premier vocalist in country music.”

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Top honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021, where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!