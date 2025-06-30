Southall Makes Their Grand Ole Opry Debut

Country-rock band Southall hit a major milestone this week, performing at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time on Wednesday, June 25, as part of the venue’s OPRY 100 celebration. With a packed house in attendance, the Tulsa-based four-piece delivered a polished and heartfelt set featuring their breakout tracks “Scared Money” and “Why.”

Frontman Read Southall took to the iconic circle stage, greeting the crowd with gratitude:

“Can’t tell you what it means to be able to do this. We’re just glad to be a part of this, and glad to be here tonight. Thank y’all for listening to our racket a little bit.”

After the performance, the band stopped for a side-stage chat with Opry announcer Kelly Sutton, sharing their excitement and the thrill of having family members in the audience during such a significant moment. The appearance was also noted by GRAMMY.com as one of three standout moments in June 2025 for the Red Dirt genre.

But the night wasn’t only about their Opry debut. Backstage, the band received news of their first RIAA Gold certification going Platinum for “Why,” a fitting bookend to their big-stage breakthrough. Less than 24 hours later, Southall stayed in Music City for a sold-out, high-energy set at Chief’s on Broadway on June 26, delivering classics from their 2015 album Six String Sorrow, newer favorites like “Get Busy (Till It’s Done),” and even debuting a few unreleased tracks.

The band is currently in the midst of their 10 Years of Six String Sorrow Tour, with additional sold-out performances lined up at The Burl (Lexington), Tumbleweed Dance Hall (Stillwater), The Rev Room (Little Rock), Floore’s Country Store (Helotes), and The Backyard (Waco). They’ll also join tours with Whiskey Myers, Ole 60, and ZZ Top, alongside summer festival stops at Austin City Limits, Peacemaker Festival, Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo, and more.

With nearly 700 million streams and a reputation for electrifying stage presence, Southall has built its rise from hardcore road work—opening for acts like Jamey Johnson, Chase Rice, and Blackberry Smoke—into a full-fledged band ready for their next chapter. Currently recording new music, Southall’s Grand Ole Opry debut marks only the beginning of what promises to be a breakout summer and a major year ahead.

