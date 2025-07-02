Sony CEO, Rusty Gaston Joins HOF Board

Music publishing executive Rusty Gaston has joined the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s Board of Officers and Trustees. Gaston is CEO of Sony Music Publishing.

Jody Williams was reelected as board chair. Williams, who is founder of Jody Williams Songs, was named chair last year and has served on the museum’s board for 18 years. Board chairs are elected to one-year terms.

Executive officers reelected include Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill as president; Al Giombetti as executive vice president; David Ross as secretary; and Ernie Williams as treasurer. Ross, Ernie Williams and Jody Williams were also reelected as trustees.

All other current board officers were reelected as well. Executive officers and officers are elected to one-year terms, and trustees serve three-year terms.

Other returning trustees: Mark Bloom, David Conrad, J. William Denny, Rod Essig, Al Giombetti, Ken Levitan and Mary Ann McCready.

Other returning officers: Earl Bentz, Sara Finley, Becky Gardenhire, Lon Helton, Clint Higham, Cindy Mabe, Jim Seabury, Bill Simmons, Clarence Spalding, Chris Stewart, Troy Tomlinson, Jay Turner, Marcus Whitney and Tim Wipperman.

