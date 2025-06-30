Jason Aldean Coming To Bridgestone In August

Country superstar Jason Aldean is bringing the fire to Nashville this summer. The ACM Artist of the Decade and three-time Entertainer of the Year is set to headline Bridgestone Arena on August 7, one of the most anticipated stops on his FULL THROTTLE TOUR.

Aldean’s Bridgestone date is more than just another tour stop—it’s a celebration of his nearly two-decade reign as one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers, right in the heart of where it all happens. From early career favorites like “Amarillo Sky” to chart-topping anthems like “Dirt Road Anthem” and his latest No. 1, “Whiskey Drink,” fans can expect a full-throttle night of music, energy, and pure Nashville magic.

After a sold-out U.S. run, Aldean isn’t letting off the gas. He just announced the international extension of the tour, taking his show to New Zealand and Australia in 2026. This marks his first time headlining in New Zealand and a long-awaited return to Australia, where he became the first artist ever to sell out CMC Rocks QLD Country Music back in 2016.

The 2026 Full Throttle World Tour kicks off February 19 at Spark Arena in Auckland, then hits major Australian cities including Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, plus headline slots at the inaugural Sunburnt Country festival in Toowoomba, Hunter Valley, and Canberra. Corey Kent will join Aldean for all international dates, with Brad Cox joining in for the Sunburnt Country stops.

But first—Nashville gets its night. Aldean’s Bridgestone Arena performance on August 7 is a must-see event for country fans, and a reminder of why he remains one of the genre’s most dominant voices. With 30 No. 1 hits, nearly 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold, Aldean continues to define modern country with his unmistakable sound and unrivaled stage presence.

