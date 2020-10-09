Sonny and Cher Inspired Lindsay Ell’s Latest Single

Lindsay Ell has released the music video for her hit single “wAnt me back.” The video takes fans back in time with a dramatic storyline that showcases a glamorous Ell as she harnesses her self-confidence, inspiring fans to step into their own confidence and bringing the song’s relatable lyrics to life in a whole new way. CMT praised that “with self-confidence and a dose of Hollywood glamour, Lindsay Ell steps into the spotlight on her own terms.”

“For this music video we based the narrative on the story of Sonny and Cher, where I’m previously in a duo called “Eddie and Ell,” until I ultimately decide that I want to emerge as a solo artist. The video captures the story line in which my whole persona changes from an unconfident, held-back woman, to then realizing my own self-power and stepping into it,” Ell explained to CMT .

“wAnt me back,” which Ell co-wrote with Kane Brown, Matt McGinn & Lindsay Rimes, was #1 most added at Country radio in its debut week and continues to climb. The track is off the singer’s sophomore album heart theory, which debuted inside the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Country Albums and Top 5 on the UK Country Album Chart. Success for the single shot up more than 275% across all streaming platforms, with a 5,710%, 220%, 107% and 26% increase on Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music, respectively.