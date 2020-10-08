Phil Vassar Wins Best Actor For Short Film

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Phil Vassar wins Best Actor at the Long Island International Film Expo for his work in the short film “i only miss you when i’m breathing” directed by Ashley Wren Collins and co-starring Lori Fischer. Katherine Benson also won for Best Art Direction. Previously, the film was an Official Selection of the Nashville Film Festival, Rome International Film Festival, and Sarasota Film Festival. The film will now be screened virtually at the Long Island International Film Expo on Tuesday October 6, 2020 beginning at 7:30pm EST.

Shot in Nashville, Tenn. with a local cast and crew, “i only miss you when i’m breathing” follows the story of Nora (Lori Fischer) and Warren (Phil Vassar) as they deal with the devastation of their only son’s death after a school shooting. The film is based on the real life story of country legend Freddy Weller and his wife, Pippy. The film features original music from both legends, Weller and Vassar.

You can view the trailer for the film HERE.

“I’m deeply honored to share such an important story about survivors who belong to the worst club imaginable: parents who have lost their children,” shares Collins. “In the face of great tragedy, life for the survivors goes on. It’s my hope that this film sparks a dialogue that addresses how we move forward in the face of unbearable loss. ”

“i only miss you when i’m breathing” is the film directorial debut for award-winning Ashley Wren Collins who enlisted female co-producers, a female screenwriter and a female editor for the project. The film highlights the all too prevalent themes of loss and gun violence in the United States.