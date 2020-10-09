The Wild Feathers Are On “Fire”

The Wild Feathers have dropped another sneak peek from their new album Medium Rarities with “Fire.” “Fire” represents The Wild Feathers’ most recently-written songs on their new compilation album of B-sides, covers, and rarities, out November 20th.

“‘Fire’ is one of those songs that was just easy to write. It rarely happens, but when it does it’s really about just holding on and not letting it get away from you,” explains vocalist/guitarist Ricky Young. “I just sat down and started playing it and wrote it in about 45 minutes. I definitely came back and made tweaks, but it was there in 45 minutes. The band dug it so we recorded it and I’m really happy how it turned out.” For fans who can’t wait to hear the band perform “Fire” on stage, OurVinyl just released a special live session video from East Nashville’s American Legion Post 82. Watch the OurVinyl session right here . Medium Rarities can be pre-ordered now at this link. A vinyl pressing of Medium Rarities will be available exclusively through Magnolia Record Club .

In early 2020, just weeks before pandemic swept the globe, The Wild Feathers were kicking off a brand new chapter—fully independent, no more label contract or team, soaring free of the weight of the industry on their backs. Then, the universe pulled the ripcord. When their major tour with Blackberry Smoke was canceled in March, the band—Ricky Young, Joel King, Taylor Burns, Ben Dumas, and Brett Moore—found themselves with unexpected time to reflect on their career so far. Medium Rarities is what came from those reflections. King, whom Dumas dubs the band’s “archive master,” started poking around hard drives of old music, and the idea of a rarities compilation began to take shape. The album, set for release on November 20th, is composed of those B-sides, covers, demos, and other nuggets King and the band culled from The Wild Feathers’ vault.

“Medium Rarities opens up the possibility for future volumes,” Young says. “We thought it was a cool thing to do for ourselves, and especially for our fans. We’ve always been one of those bands that talks about having a true catalog, by every definition: live albums, box sets, double albums, b-sides, and rarities albums—being music fans, and that’s what we are, that’s what you want from artists you like. You want anything you can get your hands on. This is one more step we’ve accomplished.”