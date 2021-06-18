Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Twelve exemplary tunesmiths are 2021 nominees for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF).

The new group will be among those honored at the “50/51” Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Music City Center alongside the organization’s previously named Class of 2020: Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham.

“We were forced to postpone our 50th Anniversary celebration last year, so this will be our ‘50/51’ party – celebrating two years and two classes in a special double-sized event,” says NaSHOF Executive Director Mark Ford. “We congratulate all of this year’s nominees and look forward to next month, when we will announce those who will be inducted as members of the Class of 2021.”

2021 nominees in the Songwriters category are:

Rhett Akins

Buddy Cannon

Larry Cordle

Carl Jackson

Mary Ann Kennedy

David Malloy

Frank J. Myers

Tia Sillers

2021 nominees in the Songwriter/Artists category are:

Toby Keith

Brad Paisley

Shania Twain

Phil Vassar

All nominees experienced their first significant (Top 20) songs at least 20 years ago. Two songwriters and one songwriter/artist will be elected in these categories by their professional songwriter peers and members of the Hall of Fame.

In addition, two more will be named to the Class of 2021. A separate body of veteran voters will elect a veteran songwriter and a veteran songwriter/artist, both of whom experienced their first significant (Top 20) songs at least 30 years ago. As part of that process, nominees in those categories are not announced.