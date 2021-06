Nashville.com is proud to premiere 22-year-old rising star Ava Rowland’s new single “California Gypsies.” The sweet summer single delivers a sound that feels a little bit Kacey Musgraves and a little bit Miranda Lambert but is uniquely all Ava Rowland.

The Ohio native has performed everywhere from Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Café to the CMA Fest and opened for Montgomery Gentry, John Michael Montgomery and Neal McCoy just to name a few. Check out www.avarowland.com to find out more.