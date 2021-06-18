Enter To Win Doditty’s Virtual Reality Sweepstakes

Fans of Caylee Hammack, Marcus King, Lainey Wilson, Kameron Marlowe, and Ashland Craft have the unique opportunity to chat with the rising country stars thanks to Nashville based fundraising platform, Doditty. Doditty is an innovative entertainment industry fundraising platform that provides one of a kind experiences like virtual reality concerts in support of a charity of the artist’s choosing.

Doditty currently has a Virtual Reality Sweepstakes in support of Music Venue Alliance – Nashville (MVAN), a collective focusing on the support and preservation of Nashville’s beloved independent venues. 100% of the proceeds, minus fees, will go towards breathing life back into the small businesses that have passionately put on shows since their inception.

The MVAN campaign features a grand prize (1 lucky fan) as well as a silver tier (2 lucky fans). Grand prize winners receive an Oculus Quest 2 headset to watch the artist of their choice’s virtual reality concert as well as a virtual meet and greet. Silver tier winners will receive a headset and the VR concert of their choosing. Entries for the MVAN Virtual Reality Sweepstakes close 6/17 at 12 pm CST. To learn more about the available prizes and how to enter visit https://campaigns.doditty.com .