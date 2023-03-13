Songs For A Cause Raises $2500. For National Songwriters Hall of Fame

Johnny Dailey joined Jamie Dailey (of Dailey and Vincent), Seth Taylor and Mark Miller (of Sawyer Brown), along with collaborators and bandmates, Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard and Shayne Hill (of Sawyer Brown) for their on-going only-in-Nashville charitable series “Songs For A Cause” at the Bluebird Cafe on March 1. Proceeds benefited the National Songwriters Hall of Fame (NSHOF) in honor of recent inductee and renowned songwriter, producer and special guest of the evening, Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Reba).

“We so appreciate Morris Higham Management, City National Bank and the Bluebird Café for honoring our nonprofit through their Songs For A Cause fundraiser on Wednesday night,” said Mark Ford, executive director of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. “Buddy, Jamie, Johnny and Mark truly brought their A games. Great songs. Great performances. A magical night, and we are grateful!”

Miller wrote or co-wrote more than 20 singles for Sawyer Brown including three No. 1 songs and eight Top 5 songs, and yet the night marked his first time ever playing a writer’s round at The Bluebird Cafe, or anywhere!

In total, proceeds from the event tallied to $2500 benefiting the NSHOF. To get involved with future “Songs for a Cause,” contact MHM’s Rob Filhart at rob@morrishigham.com.