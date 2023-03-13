Second Annual CaveFest Lineup Announced!

If you were there last year, you know what an amazing festival this is, CaveFest is making its grand return to The Caverns on October 6-8, 2023! Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Peter Rowan, Jim Lauderdale and many more!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Get your tickets while they’re the cheapest they will ever be at $129 for a three day pass with camping included during our venue pre-sale starting now with code GRUNDY. Early bird tickets are limited, and we expect them to go fast so don’t delay! Children 12 and under get in for free.

This year’s fest promises to be even better than the last with a 3rd day of programming added. Once again CaveFest will make use of all The Caverns has to offer above and below ground. Surrounded by glorious mountain views at the peak of Tennessee’s beautiful fall colors, there will be performances at The Caverns Amphitheater and in our world-famous underground concert hall. Additionally, there will be cave tours, cave yoga, open jam sessions underground, and a Sound Circle Immersion, not to mention delicious food trucks and hand-crafted goods from local vendors.

VIP experiences start as low as $549 with perks like a premium campsite location, access to the VIP viewing area, and VIP lounge tent with delicious local catering, all day complimentary refreshments and snacks, open bar service in the evenings, and much more.

For guests looking for a more high-cotton experience, choose a super limited VIP Yurt Package for two, which start at $1,972 and includes access to the VIP viewing area, VIP lounge tent, and more. Lastly, guests can opt for the comforts of a local lodge with The Caverns popular Stay & Cave package for two for $1,910 which provide lodging in nearby Monteagle, shuttle transportation to and from the venue, VIP lounge tent access, merch and more.