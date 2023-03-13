Gary Mule Deer Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry

Comedian Gary Mule Deer was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family tonight by his friend and Opry member Vince Gill.

“This is a dream come true for Gary,” said Gill. “Comedy, the people who make us laugh have been a huge part of the Grand Ole Opry for these 97 years plus.” Gill then called out fellow Opry members, friends, and family to join him for the induction moment.

After presenting Mule Deer with an Opry Member Award, Gill said to Mule Deer, “This place is special. You will be blessed by the family that you are going to inherit from this day forward. On behalf of all of us, congratulations on becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

“I think this is the first time a GOAT has inducted a Mule Deer,” joked Mule Deer as the crowd roared with laughter. “Greatest of all time, right back there,” he continued in reference to Gill. “There is not enough time to tell you what this means to me. I have been doing this over 60 years and there have been certain pinnacles of my life like my first Tonight Show, meeting my wife Nita, going on the road with Johnny Mathis for 30 something years in the orchestra. Then this … Thank you all. Thank you so much!” He concluded, “This is the best. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Mule Deer, and Henry Cho were surprised in January with invitations to join the Opry by member Marty Stuart. The two comedians have each played the Opry more than 100 times and are the first comedians to be inducted as members of the Opry since comedian Jerry Clower became a member nearly 50 years ago. Cho’s induction took place on February 11