SoNash Publishing Signs Emma Zinck

New Nashville-based publishing company, SoNash, has announced that Emma Zinck is the newest addition to its roster. Zinck is a singer and songwriter from Fredericksburg, Virginia who has been in Nashville for five years writing and playing her music live. Her soulful voice recently caught the attention of SoNash’s Travis Chaney, Bridgette Tatum and Abigail Wate Ayala, and they quickly signed her to an exclusive publishing deal alongside an artist development deal. Strapped with her guitar and her one-of-a-kind voice, Zinck and Bridgette Tatum are currently in the studio working on Zinck’s first project, in addition to honing her songwriting skills by collaborating with established hitmakers and other artists.

SoNash is a new publishing venture headed by President, Travis Chaney, Bridgette Tatum serving as Vice President and Abigail Wate Ayala as Creative Director.