Get Ready For A Big Taylor Swift Weekend!

It’s going to be a crazy and possibly wet Taylor Swift weekend as the super-star brings her “Eras” tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights in a row starting Friday. Metro Nashville announced several temporary road closures in and around the stadium due to the expected surge of ‘Swifties.’

The concerts begin each day at 6:30 p.m. with Swift expected to take the stage around 8 p.m. and perform for at least 3 hours. It is rumored that Swift will make a big announcement this weekend! Unfortunately the Nashville.com team will not be able to make it BUT, we were lucky enough to be at the Mercedes Benz Stadium show in Atlanta last Saturday. If you are one of the lucky fans who has tickets for this weekend, you are in for a spectacle of a lifetime! Here’s just a little bit of what you can expect this weekend:

The Taylor Swift concert at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta was an unforgettable experience for the 65,639 people in attendance. The countdown on a massive clock on the big screen started the show with Lesley Gore’s 1963 song “You Don’t Own Me” blasting through the stadium which captivated everyone as the excitement grew. Dancers started the show carrying large pastel-colored tapestries across the stage, and then setting them down so Swift could then emerge from underneath the stage in a bejeweled bodysuit which was stunning.

The opening song, “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” from her Lover album, set the tone for the night. The concert was full of highlights, but the tribute to her late grandmother, Marjorie Finlay with the song “marjorie” from Evermore album was a moving and emotional moment. Even when there was a technical glitch with her in-ear monitors right before ‘champagne problems,’ Swift kept the crowd entertained with a corny “Dad joke from hell” which her fans loved.

The fans went wild when Swift started singing “…Ready For It” from her Reputation album. The crowd even chanted, “1, 2, 3, let’s go, bitch” (which has become a ‘Swifty’ tradition originating from a fan on TikTok) before the super-star sang the first verse of “Delicate” from the same album. The fans sang along to every single word of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from her Red album which takes you on an emotional, memorable, and heart-wrenching journey from a past relationship. The end of the song was especially moving as white confetti softly floated down from the stadium ceiling, mimicking snow.

The costumes and dancing throughout the show were incredible. Swift is incorporating two surprise acoustic songs into the setlist at every show on the ‘Eras’ tour and this show was no different. The first acoustic song, “High Infidelity,” from her Midnights album was perfect for the evening since this concert was on April 29 – also known as ‘High Infidelity Day’ as declared by her fans. The second surprise song, “Gorgeous,” from her Reputation album was even more special as Swift admitted she had never done an acoustic version of the song before. Even when Swift got tongue-tied and messed up the words, she laughed at herself and asked fans for help.

The end of the show was just as spectacular as the beginning, with confetti pouring down from the ceiling as the concert ended. A Taylor Swift show is an amazing, unforgettable, and epic experience. Rain or shine, you can bet it’s going to be phenomenal.

Stay tuned to Nashville.com for her big announcement!