LISTEN: Comancheros’ “The Day George Jones Died”

The Comancheros pay homage to legendary country singer George Jones with their new single “The Day George Jones Died,” released on the 10 year anniversary of his death, April 26th, 2023. (listen above)

In the bridge of the song, lead vocalist Tanner Jones sings, “Some say that the King is gone/But give me one more song,” as a plea to bring George Jones back, something we all wish could happen.

“We were driving back from a gig and I got to thinking about my old Chevy truck. And there was this particular memory that stood out that day George Jones passed away. When I heard he’d passed I just got in my Chevy and drove. The truck’s old radio didn’t get many channels and only had one little 6×9 speaker in the dash. But out off Highway 61 there was this spot called Spring Lake, where “Classic Country AM 1360” came in really clear. So that’s where I went. And as soon as the static cleared up all you could hear was pure George Jones on repeat all day long. I just sat out there and cried. He was so important to the foundation of this band. The song wrote itself in about 15 mins. Just a true story about that day. And a bitter sweet memory. Thank you, George. To honor him on the tenth anniversary of his death, we are releasing this song.” said bassist, Jon Green.

Touring and performing nonstop since 2015, The Comancheros have shared the stage with Randy Rogers, The Cadillac Three, Drake White, The Steel Woods, Alabama, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.