Sister Sadie Delivers Soul-Stirring New Album

Nashville’s own GRAMMY-nominated all-female bluegrass powerhouse Sister Sadie returns today with their long-awaited fourth studio album, All Will Be Well, out now via Mountain Home Music Company. Known for their tight harmonies, and fearless songwriting, the band continues to break boundaries with their most personal project to date.

The title track debuted during the 2024 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards week, where the band had plenty to celebrate: Deanie Richardson took home Fiddle Player of the Year, and Jaelee Roberts earned Female Vocalist of the Year. The singles that followed include the stunningly raw “Let the Circle Be Broken”.

“That song is about generational trauma and abuse that keeps getting passed down,” says Richardson of “Let the Circle Be Broken.” “But it stops with me. It doesn’t go any further.”

Built on a bedrock of traditional bluegrass but laced with the spirit of ’90s country, All Will Be Well captures the heart and grit of the Sister Sadie sound. Guitarist and vocalist Dani Flowers, who co-wrote more than half the record, shares, “From the studio to the stage, the songs from this record have brought us back to life and connected us to each other in brand new ways.”

The album pulls in a dream team of Nashville collaborators and friends, including newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member Steve Earle, who lends haunting harmony vocals to “I Wish It Would Rain.” The legendary Russ Pahl (pedal steel) and Catherine Marx (keys) lend a country polish, while top-tier session players like Seth Taylor, Mary Meyer, and Dave Racine add sonic depth across the record.

“This is one of my dream records,” says Richardson. “It’s the perfect blend of country and bluegrass, and it’s the most vulnerable I’ve ever felt putting something out. But at the end of the day, it’s a damn good record—and I love listening to it. I hope you do too.”

Flowers adds, “This is by far the most fun and fulfilling recording experience I’ve had in my 15+ years in the music business. Each song was chosen with care—some are deeply personal, others we’ve loved for years. But we relate to every single one.”

