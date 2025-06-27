Carter Faith Releases “Sex, Drugs and Country Music”

Rising Nashville star Carter Faith has officially announced her debut studio album, Cherry Valley, set to arrive October 3 via MCA Nashville. Today, she’s shared another taste of what’s to come with her daring new single, “Sex, Drugs and Country Music.” (listen above)

“Cherry Valley means everything to me,” Carter says. “Every time I’ve slipped into a dark place—something I’m prone to—this album has pulled me out. Though I wrote the songs, they still teach me something each time I hear them. Some have even changed meaning for me. Creating this in Nashville with my closest friends has been surreal and healing. This album belongs to all of us.”

Spanning themes from Carter’s North Carolina roots to her arrival in Music City, Cherry Valley chronicles her journey—complete with tumbleweed tributes to heartbreak, family tensions, late-night epiphanies, and triumphant milestones. With producer Tofer Brown, Faith spent two years refining her vision before stepping into the studio in 2024 to officially record the album.

Since signing with MCA and Universal Music Publishing Group, Carter has made considerable waves. A dozen appearances on the Opry stage, sharing spotlight moments with icons like Willie Nelson, and accumulating hundreds of millions of streams all confirm her ascent.

The album dives deep into a personal narrative—from early victories to gut-punch breakups, new loves, and family drama. The title Cherry Valley comes from a road sign she spotted in passing—becoming a symbol of her emotional and creative ‘home.’ The record fuses old-school inspirations like Tammy Wynette, Nancy Sinatra, The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, and thus meets modern country at the heart of Carter’s sound.

Following her festival debut at Stagecoach and recent runs alongside Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Carter Faith is hitting the road again this summer—opening for Little Big Town on select dates and promising more tour announcements soon.

Mark your calendars for October 3—Cherry Valley is on the horizon. Until then, Nashville.com will be keeping tabs on Carter Faith’s rise, her compelling story, and the music that’s building her legend.

