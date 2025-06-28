Listen to Elle Townley’s New Single Taking Off My Halo

Texas-born country singer-songwriter Elle Townley is gearing up to shake things up with her brand-new single, “Taking Off My Halo,” out everywhere digitally. Fans can get an listen to Townley’s first original track in three years.

Elle cut the single at Beagle’s Nest Studio in New Braunfels, Texas, teaming up with seasoned musician and producer Zack Walther to bring this fiery track to life.

Interestingly, “Taking Off My Halo” carries a history as rich as a Texas sunset. Veteran songwriter ‘Songbird’ Sheri Swartz originally wrote and pitched the song to country superstar LeAnn Rimes back in 1995. While it ultimately didn’t make Rimes’ catalog, it found its way into Sheri’s vault until fate brought it back out — and straight to Elle. In Nashville.com’s opinion, Elle Townley is the “Grace Slick of country music with her powerful vocals which is reminiscent of the 60’s female icon.

“It took 30 years for this song to find its home,” Swartz shared. “Elle took it to a whole new level and I’m proud to have a Sheri Swartz and Elle Townley song collaboration!”

Together, the pair breathed new life into the tune, crafting it with the modern young woman in mind — one who’s ready to toss aside innocence, step into her own power, and chase neon dreams under honky-tonk lights.

“The track resonates with anyone who’s ever felt the pull to break free from expectations and the need to explore their untamed spirit,” Townley said. “I’ve always been a rule follower— total goody two-shoes, so this song is about letting go of all that pressure and just allowing myself to be wild and free. Even if it’s just for one night!”

About Elle Townley:

Hailing from Georgetown, Texas, Elle Townley is a name country fans should keep on their radar. She’s turning heads with powerhouse vocals, magnetic stage presence, and songwriting that’s as heartfelt as it is fearless. Blending the spirit of classic country with a modern edge, Elle bridges the gap between tradition and the next generation of fans.

Her star is already on the rise, with appearances on The Heartland Network, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Teen Kids News, Postcards Magazine, Austin Woman magazine, CBS Austin, FOX 7 Austin, AIM Country Music, and more. She’s also proven her chops in competition, earning a Top 5 spot in the 2020 Houston Rodeo Rockstar contest, winning the 2021 Old Settler’s Music Festival Youth Competition, and landing Texas Country Music Association Young Artist of the Year nominations in both 2022 and 2024.

With “Taking Off My Halo” arriving June 27, 2025, Elle Townley is opening a new chapter — one that’s bold, honest, and brimming with confidence. At just 16, this Texas teen is an old soul in a young artist’s body — and she’s only just begun her journey to country stardom.

