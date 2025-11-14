Singer-Songwriter FILMORE Starts Fresh On Pitbulls’s Label

Country singer-songwriter FILMORE is gearing up for a major new chapter. On February 20, 2026, he’ll release his long-awaited new album, Atypical, marking a bold, personal reset for the Missouri native. To kick off the announcement, FILMORE dropped a brand-new track today (Nov. 14), “365,” a reflective, fresh-start anthem that’s primed for New Year’s Eve playlists everywhere.

Featuring FILMORE’s co-write on all 21 tracks, Atypical blends country storytelling with the genre-blurring edge he’s become known for—mixing hip-hop flow, rock intensity, and pop-ready hooks. The project marks his first album with Pitbull’s Mr. 305 Records, building on their collaboration “Yeehaw” and their summer run together on Pitbull’s PARTY AFTER DARK European tour.

Atypical also marks FILMORE’s first full collection since 2023’s Mean Something and reflects a period of personal reset. After stepping back to refocus on songwriting, family, and welcoming his first child, he signed with Mr. 305 Records and found a renewed sense of purpose and clarity—both in life and in the studio.

Across the album’s 21 tracks, FILMORE leans into emotional honesty, genre experimentation, and big-chorus energy. He also co-produced 16 of the songs, giving the project a signature stamp of grit, groove, and vulnerability.

“Working with Pitbull these last few years has truly made me a better artist,” FILMORE shares. “I now consider him family, and I’m blessed to be part of the Mr. 305 Records team.”

Fans have already gotten teasers of the new direction with earlier singles “If I Was You,” “South On Me,” “Betcha Gonna,” “Hola,” and “Love Lovin You.” Today’s new track, “365,” offers another glimpse into the album’s heart. Co-written by FILMORE, Lydia Sutherland, and Brandon Day—and co-produced with John-Luke Carter and Day—the song leans on acoustic warmth, atmospheric swells, and a quiet determination to start fresh after a year of missed chances.

“‘365’ started with the title,” FILMORE says. “We built everything around that feeling of looking at the new year as a clean slate. It comes from my own real-life reflection and wanting to be better than I was before.”

With 251 million U.S. streams and a milestone moment as the first independent artist to land Spotify’s Hot Country cover, FILMORE enters this new chapter with plenty of momentum—and Atypical stands ready to push him even further.

