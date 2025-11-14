Carrie Underwood Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Iconic Debut Album

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her record-shattering debut, 8-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood has released a brand-new Some Hearts 20th Anniversary Edition special edition vinyl via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. The exclusive double vinyl is available now only at Target, arriving right on time for the album’s original November 15, 2005 anniversary.

First released in 2005, Some Hearts became an instant cultural milestone, launching Underwood into superstardom following her Season 4 win on American Idol. The album—now certified 9x Platinum—delivered a string of enduring #1 hits including “Inside Your Heaven,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Don’t Forget To Remember Me,” “Before He Cheats,” and “Wasted.”

Just last month, Underwood reached yet another historic milestone, becoming the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time with more than 95 million units in the U.S. Her debut album’s towering success and the 11x Platinum status of “Before He Cheats” continue to stand as career-defining achievements.

To mark the 20-year milestone, the new anniversary vinyl features alternate cover art, refreshed packaging, and a collectible photo booklet. Fans will also get four rare tracks from Underwood’s 2005 Blackbird Studios live session, available on vinyl for the first time. Recorded in Nashville on October 26, 2005, these recordings capture the singer at the dawn of her superstar journey.

Underwood will also return to television in January, joining the judges’ panel of “American Idol” for a second season alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC and Hulu—a fitting full-circle moment during the 20th anniversary of her historic win.

Some Hearts – 20th Anniversary Edition Track List

Side A

Wasted

Don’t Forget to Remember Me

Some Hearts

Jesus, Take the Wheel

The Night Before (Life Goes On)

Side B

Lessons Learned

Before He Cheats

Starts With Goodbye

I Just Can’t Live A Lie

We’re Young and Beautiful

Side C

That’s Where It Is

Whenever You Remember

I Ain’t In Checotah Anymore

Inside Your Heaven

Side D

Wasted (Live at Blackbird Studios – Oct. 26, 2005)

Some Hearts (Live at Blackbird Studios – Oct. 26, 2005)

Jesus, Take the Wheel (Live at Blackbird Studios – Oct. 26, 2005)

Inside Your Heaven (Live at Blackbird Studios – Oct. 26, 2005)

