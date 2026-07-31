LISTEN: Stephen Wilson Jr. Teams With Miranda Lambert

Indiana native and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has released his powerful new single “Hardwired,” a collaboration with Miranda Lambert that showcases two of country music’s most compelling storytellers.

Nashville fans will have two chances to catch Wilson Jr. live when his Gary The Torch Tour wraps up with a pair of hometown shows at The Truth on December 11 and 12. Before then, he’ll also join the Outlaw Music Festival, open for the Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheatre on September 4, and support Brandi Carlile for three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 11-13.

Co-written by Wilson Jr., Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure and Adam Hood, “Hardwired” is a gritty, blue-collar anthem that celebrates resilience while weaving in an inspired interpolation of The Pixies’ classic “Where Is My Mind?” The track arrives alongside a haunting visualizer directed by Jace Kartye.

Driven by Wilson Jr.’s signature gut-string acoustic guitar work, “Hardwired” further highlights the musicianship that has earned him recent features in both Guitar World and Premier Guitar, including a six-page profile in the magazine’s August 2026 issue.

Wilson Jr.’s original recording of “Gary” continues to gain momentum. He performed it on This Past Weekend with Theo Von and The Howard Stern Show. The official music video stars award-winning actor Gary Sinise, while the single is currently climbing the Billboard Country Airplaychart.

The “Gary” video marked Wilson Jr.’s ninth collaboration with director Tim Cofield, who also directed the acclaimed video for “Cuckoo.” That clip earned Visual Media of the Year honors at the ACM Awards earlier this year.

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